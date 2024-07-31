Matthew Mott: England white-ball cricket head coach steps down
Matthew Mott has left his role as England Cricket’s white-ball head coach following England’s defeat in the semi finals of the T20 World Cup against India.
The decision was made during the weekend, when Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, held crisis talks to determine Mott’s future. While Mott will no longer continue in the role, Jos Buttler will remain in place as captain. Previously, Mott had also presided over England’s underwhelming campaign in the 2023 50-over World Cup.
Mott was appointed as England’s white-ball head coach in May of 2022. Earlier in his career, he had a coach for Australia’s women’s cricket team -as a player, he was known for being a left-handed batsman.
Speaking in an interview featured on England Cricket’s official website, Mott said: “I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men’s team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022.
“I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories. Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world.”
Meanwhile, Rob Key said: “On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Matthew for all he has done for the team since his appointment. He can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a Men’s World Cup with England.“