Everything you need to know about England’s past successes at the T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler will lead his side in their first fixture at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday as they take on Afghanistan. This competition comes just under a year after the last where Australia were crowned champions for the first time in the tournament’s short history.

Since the T20 World Cup first started in 2007, it has seen six different winners with only one team claiming the title twice. West Indies are the most successful side at the competition having won in 2012 and 2016 however this year they found themselves battling to make it through the preliminary stages after losing to Scotland in their opening match. Following Scotland’s shock 62-run win over the two-time champs, the West Indies then bounced back to beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

England, on the other hand, will come straight into the competition at the Super12 stage and will take on Afghanistan. Last year they reached the semi-final of the tournament but lost to New Zealand in what the Black Caps would have felt to be a vindication of the ODI final.

As England prepare for another intense World Cup campaign, here is all the information on their past successes at the white-ball competition...

Moeen Ali (l) and Jos Buttler will lead England’s T20 squad in upcoming World Cup

Have England ever won the T20 World Cup?

England have won the white-ball tournament once since it began in 2007. Their victory came in 2010 when Paul Collingwood was leading the side and Kevin Pieterson won Player of the Tournament. The tournament was hosted by the West Indies and England beat Australia by seven wickets to lift the trophy for the first and only time to date.

T20 was still a relatively new concept and the old rivals of England and Australia had only played each other four times previously to this final with Australia winning two, England one and one match ending with no result. However, the final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados saw England bowler Ryan Sidebottom take two wickets for 26 to reduce Australia’s innings to 147/6 off their 20 overs.

England’s Craig Kieswetter came in and starred with the bat hitting 63 off 49 balls to take England comfortably up to 148/3 after just 17 overs.

When were England last in the T20 World Cup final?

2016 was the last time England were in the T20 World Cup final where they faced ultimate winners the West Indies. England looked on track to win the tournament until the final over when Ben Stokes came on to bowl and was hit for successive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite and the ‘Big Barbadian’ quickly and dramatically reversed his side’s fortunes. West Indies won by four wickets and became the first team to win more than one T20 World Cup title.

Who are the previous winners of the T20 World Cup?

In the seven additions of the World Cup, the ICC has awarded six different teams with the T20 World Cup trophy. Here are the previous winners of the World Cup and who they beat in the final:

2007: India beat Pakistan

beat Pakistan 2009: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka

beat Sri Lanka 2010: England beat Australia

beat Australia 2012: West Indies beat Sri Lanka

beat Sri Lanka 2014: Sri Lanka beat India

beat India 2016: West Indies beat England

beat England 2021: Australia beat New Zealand

When is England’s first match at T20 World Cup?