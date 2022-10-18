England will hope to hold both ODI and T20 World Cup titles by end of the year as they prepare for T20 World Cup 2022

The initial group stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 are well underway with teams already providing shock results. The opening match between Sri Lanka and Namibia saw Namibia emerge victorious contrary to many of the odds and in an even more extraordinary outcome, Scotland beat the two time T20 World Cup champions by 42 runs.

Scotland will hope to reach the Super12 group once more but West Indies were likely to prove their biggest competition in getting there. However, 66* from George Munsey and three wickets for just 12 runs from Mark Watt ensured their campaign started off with a roaring success. The top two sides from each of the two groups will then progress to the Super12 stage where they will meet the World’s top T20 ranked teams such as Australia and England.

England will be hopeful of progressing further than they managed at the 2021 World Cup. Last year’s squad, captained by Eoin Morgan, made it to the semi-final before being defeated by New Zealand but this year they will hope to go one step further as they bid to hold both ODI and T20 World Cups by the end of the year before beginning their defence of the ODI World Cup next summer.

As the group stages progress, here are the past winners of the T20 World Cup…

Scotland celebrate Mark Watt’s wicket in their 42 run win over West Indies

Who won the T20 World Cup in 2021?

Australia emerged as the victorious side in the 2021 World Cup after beating neighbours New Zealand in the final. Mitchell Marsh was the player of the match after hitting an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls to help the Aussies win by eight wickets with seven balls remaining. Kane Williamson’s 88 off 48 gave the Black Caps a score of 172 but Marsh and David Warner’s half century soon secured Australia their first ever T20 World Cup title. In Australia’s group stage, they won four out of their five fixtures, losing only to England but as they finished second in the Super12 group 1 they were able to progress to the semi-finals.

Who is the most successful side at the T20 World Cup?

West Indies is the only country to have won the competition more than once, first winning the title in 2012 and last winning it in 2016. In 2012, Sri Lanka were hosting the tournament and reached the final but lost by 36 runs to Daren Sammy’s squad.

In 2016, the West Indies beat England with Carlos Brathwaite infamously hitting three consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to completely twist the score in the final over and give Sammy’s side their second title. West Indian batter Marlon Samuels was the player of the match in both 2012 and 2016 finals hitting 85 off 66 in the latter fixture and 78 off 56 in the former.

Have England ever won the T20 World Cup?

England have won the T20 title once. 2010 was their only victorious year after they beat Australia in the final, winning by seven wickets with 18 balls remaining. Paul Collingwood was the captain of England at the time and Craig Kieswetter starred in the final hitting 63 off 49. Kevin Pietersen ended the competition as the Player of the Tournament as he scored a total of 248 runs throughout the World Cup.

Who are the previous winners of the T20 World Cup:

2007: India

2009: Pakistan

2010: England

2012: West Indies

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: West Indies

2021: Australia

Who will win the T20 World Cup in 2022?

Australia are the bookies favourite to win the tournament. Here are the odds for each team according to Paddypower: