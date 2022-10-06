Jos Buttler will lead England in a bid to became holders of both ODI and T20 World Cups

England will play one more series before they bid to become T20 World Cup champions in Australia this autumn.

Moeen Ali recently led the T20 side to series victory over Pakistan, winning the final decisive match by 67 runs and take what had been an historic series to a 4-3 win.

The seven-match competition meant England were able to explore options both with bat and ball, with players such as Harry Brook and Reece Topley excelling in their fields.

Now, Jos Buttler will return to his role as captain after recovering from his ankle injury and lead the white-ball side in a three match warm-up series against Australia as the team make their final preparations for the Super12 competition.

England celebrate after wicket in seventh and final T20 in Pakistan last month

Australia are the current holders of the T20 World Cup after beating New Zealand in the 2021 final. However, with a new head coach and captain taking charge of the England squad, the ODI World Cup holders will hope they can compete to hold both trophies before the year is out.

With only a couple of weeks to go before the World Cup begins, here is all you need to know about when England are set to play...

When is the T20 World Cup 2022?

The T20 World Cup will begin on Sunday 16 October 2022 with the first of the preliminary group stage matches.

Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in the first of the group matches in a bid to reach the Super12 stage of the competition.

The first Super 12 fixture will then take place on Saturday 22 October between Australia and New Zealand and they will conclude on Sunday 6 November.

The two semi-finals will then take place on Wednesday 9 November and Thursday 10 November before the grand finale takes place Sunday 13 November 2022.

When are England’s matches at T20 World Cup 2022?

England automatically qualify for the Super12 stage of the tournament and will therefore play their first fixture on Saturday 22 October 2022 at 12pm BST.

Here is England’s full fixture list:

England vs Afghanistan - 22 October, 12pm BST - Optus Stadium

England vs TBC - 26 October, 5am BST - Melbourne Cricket Ground

England vs Australia - 28 October, 9am BST - Melbourne Cricket Ground

England vs New Zealand - 1 November, 8am GMT - The Gabba

England vs TBC - 5 November, 8am GMT - Sydney Cricket Ground

If England make it past the Super12 stage, they will play in the semi-final on either Wednesday 9 November or Thursday 10 November.

Who is in England’s T20 World Cup squad?

Jos Buttler will captain England in his first ever World Cup tournament with Moeen Ali as his vice-captain.

They will be joined by: Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills will also join the party as travelling reserves.

How to watch England at the T20 World Cup