The T20 World Cup begins this weekend with the world’s best white-ball cricketers ready to hit as many sixes as possible

A year after the 2021 tournament (postponed from 2020), the T20 World Cup returns this weekend with Namibia taking on Sri Lanka for the opening fixture. The first section of matches will form the preliminary group stage competition with the top two teams from each group hopeful of reaching the Super12 stage of the tournament.

White-ball cricket has quickly become a huge phenomenon with cricketers from around the world becoming superstars for their efforts in the shortest format of the game. Australia are set to rely on the efforts of newly-confirmed Australian Tim David; Pakistan will surely turn to the all-rounder spinner Shadab Khan while England have a whole host of white-ball specialists on whom they will depend on to take them to victory.

Jos Buttler will be aiming to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cup titles by the end of the year before he and the England squad begin their defence of the 50-over title next summer. World Cups are a time to shine and over the years mind-blistering performances have been produced - notably Buttler’s century against Australia last year.

However, as we prepare for this year’s competition, here is a look at the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer...

Who is the T20 World Cup’s highest run-scorer?

It’s not surprising that the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup is also one of the great legends of the game, Mahela Jayawardene. Jayawardene scored a total of 1016 runs between 2007 and 2014 for Sri Lanka. He and fellow Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakara put on the highest partnership seen at the tournament, 116, in 2010.

The now 45-year-old was also part of the squad that won the T20 tournament in 2014. In the final against India, Jayawardene scored 24 off 24 while compatriot Sangakkara ended 52* off 35 balls.

Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) bat in 2014 T20 World Cup

Who are the other top run-scorers at the T20 World Cup?

Joining Jayawardene on the list of top run-scorers at the T20 World Cup is West Indian ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle who has amassed 965 runs in his 33 matches. Another Sri Lankan also features on the top five highest run-scorers board. Tillakaratne Dilshan, who played T20 from 2006 to 2016, scored a total of 897 runs in 35 matches.

The final two on the top five highest run-scorers are Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are both likely to pass Dilshan’s record in the upcoming tournament. Opener Sharma has 847 runs while former captain Virat Kohli has 845 runs from just 21 matches at an eye-watering average of 76.81.

Who is England’s leading run-scorer at T20 World Cup?

Kevin Pietersen is England’s highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. The South African born former England batter hit a total of 580 runs between 2007 and 2010. However, his record (which saw him achieve an average of 44.61) is most likely to be overtaken at this year’s tournament by fellow Englishman Buttler.

The current England captain is currently sitting on 574 runs and his highest scorer is 101* - a feat achieved at last year’s tournament.

Who has scored the highest total at the T20 World Cup?

New Zealander and current England test coach Brendon McCullum takes the record for the highest individual score. In 2012 he smashed 123 off 58 balls against Bangladesh and the Black Caps won by 59 runs.

When does the T20 World Cup start?

