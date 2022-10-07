The eighth edition of the tournament is set to get underway in Australia this month

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin on October 16 with both England and Scotland heading down under and looking for success.

Australia will serve as both the host nation and the defending champions, having lifted the trophy in Dubai in 2021 while England are looking to claim the title for the first time since their 2010 victory in the West Indies.

This year’s final is due to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 19 and there will not only be the trophy up for grabs but a substantial cash prize as well.

Here is everything you need to know about the breakdown of prize money for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

How much prize money will 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup receive?

The ICC announced last month that the winning side at the 2022 T20 World Cup 2022 would receive prize money of $1.6 million (USD).

Advertisement

At the current exchange rate that works out at around £1.4 million (GBP). The runner-up at this year’s tournament will also be guaranteed half that sum in prize money. The total prize pool for the event stands at $5.6 million.

Losing semi-finalists are set to leave with $400,00 each while the eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. A win in each of the 30 Super 12 phase games will be worth $40,000, the same figure as in 2021.

A win in the first round will be worth $40,000 and the four teams knocked out at that stage will get an additional $40,000 each.

Here is how the total $5.6 million prize fund is set to be broken up:

Winner - $1,600,000

Runners-Up - $800,000

Semi-finalists - $400,000

Super 12 Wins - $40,000

Super 12 Exit - $ 70,000

First Round Win - $ 40,000

First Round Exit - $ 40,000

When is the T20 World Cup 2022?

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup will begin on Sunday 16 October 2022 with the first of the preliminary group stage matches.

Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in the first of the group matches in a bid to reach the Super12 stage of the competition.

The first Super 12 fixture will then take place on Saturday 22 October between Australia and New Zealand and they will conclude on Sunday 6 November.

The two semi-finals will then take place on Wednesday 9 November and Thursday 10 November before the grand finale takes place Sunday 13 November 2022.

Who is in England’s T20 World Cup squad?

Advertisement

Jos Buttler will captain England in his first ever World Cup tournament with Moeen Ali as his vice-captain.

They will be joined by: Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills will also join the party as travelling reserves.

How to watch England at the T20 World Cup