The Oval Invincibles are through to the final of the men’s Hundred final

It’s been an electric summer of Hundred cricket with records continuing to be smashed. We have seen Welsh Fire’s Tammy Beaumont hit the highest score ever seen in either the men or women’s tournament when she hit 118 off just 61 balls.

Northern Superchargers’ Harry Brook then hit 105* off 42 to produce the fastest ever century in The Hundred tournament in the most recent record-breaking moment.

The Hundred has historically been a platform for young, up-and-coming cricketers to perform and this has most certainly been the case for Calvin Harrison who took the Hundred’s first fifer as he bowled five wickets for just 11 runs.

However, the summer must come to an end soon and there are now only a few more matches to take place before we crown the 2023 men and women champions. Ahead of the final weekend, here is all you need to know about the eliminator and final for 2023...

When is the Hundred eliminator and final?

The Hundred eliminator will take place on Saturday 26 August and both the men’s and women’s matches will be played at the Kia Oval. The women’s fixture will be held at 2.30pm while the men’s match is set to start at 6pm.

The winner of the eliminators will then play in the final on Sunday 27 August. Lord’s Cricket Ground will host both fixtures with the women’s match starting at 2.15pm and the men’s final beginning at 6pm.

How to watch the Hundred eliminator and final?

Both the eliminator and final will be available to watch on BBC and Sky Sports. For those with Sky Sport subscriptions, which can cost from £18 extra/month, can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

The women’s eliminator is available to watch from 2.15pm on BBC Two while both men’s and women’s final matches are available to watch from 2pm on BBC Two on Sunday. Fans can also stream the action on BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Sports website.

Who is playing in the final matches?

There are currently only two teams to have confirmed their spots in either the eliminator or the final. The women’s Welsh Fire have secured a place in Saturday’s eliminator while the Oval Invincibles will be playing in the men’s final on Sunday.

Sam Billings’ Invincibles pulled off a five-wicket win over Trent Rockets, the 2022 champions, and are now through to Sunday’s final with the Oval-based captain scoring an unbeaten 76 from 40 balls. The Rockets do still occupy one of the top three positions in the table but they need a bunch of results to go their way as four teams are still capable of jumping over them to reach the final two.