England have already secured series victory over West Indies but will look to win 5-0 as they prepare for last WT20 in series

England Women will be in preparations for their final T20 fixture against West Indies in what has been a multi-format series. Heather Knight and her squad have already won the series but will be looking to complete a clean sweep when they take on the hosts for the last round on Thursday.

England also won their One Day International series against West Indies 3-0 and will hope to take the T20 series 5-0 if they can beat Hayley Matthews’ side later this week. Quick fire runs from Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt gave England a score of 138 which their opponents were unable to reach.

Advertisement

Dunkley hit 35 off 32 while Katherine Brunt was unbeaten on 24 from 20 balls, helped by Amy Jones (21) and player of the match, Charlie Dean (20). While 138 was not the highest score England have produced, it was of little matter as Lauren Bell rattled through the West Indian batters, taking four wickets for just 12 runs.

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took two wickets apiece and the hosts were dismantled for just 82 runs. Captain Matthews was the hosts’ highest scorer with 23 runs hit off 18 balls.

Advertisement

When is the fifth WT20 fixture?

The final WT20 will take place on Thursday 22 December 2022. The fixture is set to begin at 10pm GMT and will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The first of these T20s were played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua but the final four have all been played in Barbados’ main sports ground which has a capacity for 28,000 spectators.

Advertisement

Lauren Bell took four wickets in fourth T20 match

How to watch the final WT20 match?

Much like the other T20 matches, this fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport with highlights also shown on Windies Cricket Youtube channel. Subscription for BT Sport cost from £26/month and are contract free.

When are England next in action?

Advertisement

This will be England’s final T20 fixture until the T20 World Cup which takes place next February in South Africa. England will hope to follow in the footsteps of their male counterparts and come away victorious. In their group for the World Cup, they will face West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and India.

Advertisement

Squad news

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp were both forced to pull out of the series due to respective injuries. Capsey is now having to undergo shoulder surgery while Kemp has a stress fracture in her back and will be forced to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2023.

West Indies have been noticeably lacking in their squad since the retirement of the former captain Stefanie Taylor.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews, Shermaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Shenta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams.

Advertisement