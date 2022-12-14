The former England cricket captain has presented the BBC One motoring show since 2019

Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been taken to hospital after he was injured during an incident which occurred whilst filming for the show on Tuesday (12 December). According to a BBC spokesperson, Flintoff was seen to by “crew medics” before being transported to hospital for “further treatment”.

It’s believed that Flintoff has not sustained any life-threatening injuries, and that his Top Gear co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness were also at the scene of the accident.

What happened?

Flintoff was injured and taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after being involved in an accident while filming for the show on Tuesday (12 December) morning, while the 45-year-old former professional cricketer was filming at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Freddie Flintoff, seen during the filming of A league of Their Own at Weymouth Harbour on January 25, 2021 in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

The father of four, who has presented the BBC One show since 2019, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but is not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, The Sun reported.

The Sun also reported that Flintoff’s Top Gear co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness were also at the test track at the time of the accident.

The news outlet quoted a source as saying: “[Flintoff] was driving on the track as normal. He wasn’t going at high speeds - it was just an accident that could happen to anyone. All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too.

“Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards.”

Who is Freddie Flintoff?

Flintoff is an English TV and radio presenter, and a former professional cricket player. He was appointed as the England cricket captain twice, first in 2006 and 2007, and retired from the international stage in 2010, briefly returning to play for Lancashire four years later.

Following his successful sporting career he later became a familiar face on television, joining various reality and panel shows and appearing as the face of supermarket brand Morrisons.

In 2010 he became a team captain on Sky’s A League Of Their Own, hosted by James Corden before being crowned king of the jungle in the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

After appearing in the BBC drama Love, Lies and Records in 2017, he went on to make his musical theatre debut in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends The Musical and hosted All Star Musicals for ITV in December the same year.

Freddie Flintoff of England takes part in training during a Soccer Aid for UNICEF media session at Fulham FC training ground on June 7, 2018 in New Malden, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He was announced in October 2018, ahead of the show’s 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear alongside McGuinness and Harris.

Tuesday’s accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the programme. In February 2019, the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of that same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.