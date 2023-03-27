Following conclusion of WPL 2023 the men’s Indian Premier League tournament will begin this week with Ben Stokes and Joe Root featuring

The famous Indian Premier League is only a few days away from starting. The inaugural Women’s Premier League concluded this weekend as Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy with England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt being named player of the final.

However, the action is far from over. 13 England stars are set to compete in this spring’s IPL 2023 tournament. Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are just some of the big names that will feature on the wickets in Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kolkata amongst others.

As cricket fans around the world prepare for one of the most explosive tournaments in the sport, here is all you need to know about the competition’s schedule and how to watch on UK TV...

When is IPL 2023?

The tournament will first start on Friday 31 March 2023 as the Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ,and will end on 28 May with the final being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The full schedule will be listed further down the article.

England’s Sam Curran was the most expensive player in IPL 2023 draft

How to watch the IPL 2023?

All matches for the IPL 2023 will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. The fixtures will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports dedicated cricket channel. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £20 with a limited offer for 18 months. You can also stream the matches via the Sky Go app or with a NowTV monthly pass, costing £21.

Highlights will be made available after the match has concluded and can be seen on BBC Sport and on the IPL website.

What is the format?

Similarly to last year, there will be ten teams taking part in the IPL. 2022 saw the introduction of the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, went on to win the tournament in their first year. The ten teams are: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the tournament’s most successful side, Mumbai Indians.

All teams will play each other at home and away before the first placed team takes on the second placed team in the first qualifier. The third placed team plays the fourth placed team in an eliminator and while the winner of the first qualifier will go straight through to the final, the loser of the qualifier will take on the winner of the eliminator in the hopes of winning the second final spot.

Full IPL 2023 schedule:

(All times below will be in British Summer Time)

Friday 31 March : Gujarat Titans vs CSK, 3pm

: Gujarat Titans vs CSK, 3pm Saturday 1 April : Punjab Kings vs KKR, 11am

: Punjab Kings vs KKR, 11am Saturday 1 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm Sunday 2 April : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 11am

: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 11am Sunday 2 April: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm

RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm Monday 3 April: CSK vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm

CSK vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm Tuesday 4 April : Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm

: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm Wednesday 5 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 3pm Thursday 6 April: KKR vs RCB, 3pm

KKR vs RCB, 3pm Friday 7 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm Saturday 8 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Sunday 9 April: Gujarat Titans vs KKR, 11am

Gujarat Titans vs KKR, 11am Monday 10 April: RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm

RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm Tuesday 11 April: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm Wednesday 12 April: CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm

CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm Thursday 13 April: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm Friday 14 April: KKR vs Sunriser Hyderabad, 3pm

KKR vs Sunriser Hyderabad, 3pm Saturday 15 April: RCB vs Delhi Capitals, 11am

RCB vs Delhi Capitals, 11am Saturday 15 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 3pm Sunday 16 April: Mumbai Indians vs KKR, 11am

Mumbai Indians vs KKR, 11am Monday 17 April: RCB vs CSK, 3pm

RCB vs CSK, 3pm Tuesday 18 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm Wednesday 19 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm Thursday 20 April: Punjab Kings vs RCB, 11am

Punjab Kings vs RCB, 11am Thursday 20 April: Delhi Capitals vs KKR, 3pm

Delhi Capitals vs KKR, 3pm Friday 21 April: CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm

CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm Saturday 22 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Saturday 22 April: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3pm

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3pm Sunday 23 April: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 11am

RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 11am Sunday 23 April: KKR vs CSK, 3pm

KKR vs CSK, 3pm Monday 24 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm Tuesday 25 April: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm Wednesday 26 April: RCB vs KKR, 3pm

RCB vs KKR, 3pm Thursday 27 April: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, 3pm Friday 28 April: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm Saturday 29 April: KKR vs Gujarat Titans 3pm

KKR vs Gujarat Titans 3pm Sunday 30 April: CSK vs Punjab Kings, 11am

CSK vs Punjab Kings, 11am Sunday 30 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm Monday 1 May : Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB, 3pm

: Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB, 3pm Tuesday 2 May: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm Wednesday 3 May: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm Thursday 4 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK, 11am

Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK, 11am Thursday 4 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR, 3pm Friday 5 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm Saturday 6 May: CSK vs Mumbai Indians, 11am

CSK vs Mumbai Indians, 11am Saturday 6 May : Delhi Capitals vs RCB, 3pm

: Delhi Capitals vs RCB, 3pm Sunday 7 May: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 11am

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 11am Sunday 7 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm Monday 8 May: KKR vs Punjab Kings, 3pm

KKR vs Punjab Kings, 3pm Tuesday 9 May: Mumbai Indians vs RCB, 3pm

Mumbai Indians vs RCB, 3pm Wednesday 10 May: CSK vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm

CSK vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm Thursday 11 May: KKR vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm

KKR vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm Friday 12 May: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm Saturday 13 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 11am

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 11am Saturday 13 May: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 3pm

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 3pm Sunday 14 May: Rajasthan Royals vs RCB, 11am

Rajasthan Royals vs RCB, 11am Sunday 14 May: CSK vs KKRs, 3pm

CSK vs KKRs, 3pm Monday 15 May: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm Tuesday 16 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm Wednesday 17 May: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm Thursday 18 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 3pm Friday 19 May: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm Saturday 20 May: Delhi Capitals vs CSK, 11am

Delhi Capitals vs CSK, 11am Saturday 20 May: KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm

KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm Sunday 21 May: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11am

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11am Sunday 21 May: RCB vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm