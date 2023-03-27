The famous Indian Premier League is only a few days away from starting. The inaugural Women’s Premier League concluded this weekend as Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy with England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt being named player of the final.
However, the action is far from over. 13 England stars are set to compete in this spring’s IPL 2023 tournament. Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are just some of the big names that will feature on the wickets in Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kolkata amongst others.
As cricket fans around the world prepare for one of the most explosive tournaments in the sport, here is all you need to know about the competition’s schedule and how to watch on UK TV...
When is IPL 2023?
The tournament will first start on Friday 31 March 2023 as the Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ,and will end on 28 May with the final being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The full schedule will be listed further down the article.
How to watch the IPL 2023?
All matches for the IPL 2023 will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. The fixtures will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports dedicated cricket channel. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £20 with a limited offer for 18 months. You can also stream the matches via the Sky Go app or with a NowTV monthly pass, costing £21.
Highlights will be made available after the match has concluded and can be seen on BBC Sport and on the IPL website.
What is the format?
Similarly to last year, there will be ten teams taking part in the IPL. 2022 saw the introduction of the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, went on to win the tournament in their first year. The ten teams are: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the tournament’s most successful side, Mumbai Indians.
All teams will play each other at home and away before the first placed team takes on the second placed team in the first qualifier. The third placed team plays the fourth placed team in an eliminator and while the winner of the first qualifier will go straight through to the final, the loser of the qualifier will take on the winner of the eliminator in the hopes of winning the second final spot.
Full IPL 2023 schedule:
(All times below will be in British Summer Time)
- Friday 31 March: Gujarat Titans vs CSK, 3pm
- Saturday 1 April: Punjab Kings vs KKR, 11am
- Saturday 1 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm
- Sunday 2 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 11am
- Sunday 2 April: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm
- Monday 3 April: CSK vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm
- Tuesday 4 April: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm
- Wednesday 5 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 3pm
- Thursday 6 April: KKR vs RCB, 3pm
- Friday 7 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm
- Saturday 8 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
- Sunday 9 April: Gujarat Titans vs KKR, 11am
- Monday 10 April: RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm
- Tuesday 11 April: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm
- Wednesday 12 April: CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm
- Thursday 13 April: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm
- Friday 14 April: KKR vs Sunriser Hyderabad, 3pm
- Saturday 15 April: RCB vs Delhi Capitals, 11am
- Saturday 15 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 3pm
- Sunday 16 April: Mumbai Indians vs KKR, 11am
- Monday 17 April: RCB vs CSK, 3pm
- Tuesday 18 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm
- Wednesday 19 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm
- Thursday 20 April: Punjab Kings vs RCB, 11am
- Thursday 20 April: Delhi Capitals vs KKR, 3pm
- Friday 21 April: CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm
- Saturday 22 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
- Saturday 22 April: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3pm
- Sunday 23 April: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 11am
- Sunday 23 April: KKR vs CSK, 3pm
- Monday 24 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm
- Tuesday 25 April: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm
- Wednesday 26 April: RCB vs KKR, 3pm
- Thursday 27 April: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, 3pm
- Friday 28 April: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm
- Saturday 29 April: KKR vs Gujarat Titans 3pm
- Sunday 30 April: CSK vs Punjab Kings, 11am
- Sunday 30 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm
- Monday 1 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB, 3pm
- Tuesday 2 May: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm
- Wednesday 3 May: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm
- Thursday 4 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK, 11am
- Thursday 4 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR, 3pm
- Friday 5 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm
- Saturday 6 May: CSK vs Mumbai Indians, 11am
- Saturday 6 May: Delhi Capitals vs RCB, 3pm
- Sunday 7 May: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 11am
- Sunday 7 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm
- Monday 8 May: KKR vs Punjab Kings, 3pm
- Tuesday 9 May: Mumbai Indians vs RCB, 3pm
- Wednesday 10 May: CSK vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm
- Thursday 11 May: KKR vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm
- Friday 12 May: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm
- Saturday 13 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 11am
- Saturday 13 May: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 3pm
- Sunday 14 May: Rajasthan Royals vs RCB, 11am
- Sunday 14 May: CSK vs KKRs, 3pm
- Monday 15 May: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3pm
- Tuesday 16 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 3pm
- Wednesday 17 May: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 3pm
- Thursday 18 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 3pm
- Friday 19 May: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 3pm
- Saturday 20 May: Delhi Capitals vs CSK, 11am
- Saturday 20 May: KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3pm
- Sunday 21 May: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11am
- Sunday 21 May: RCB vs Gujarat Titans, 3pm
- Qualifier 1: First team vs Second team, (date tbc, 3pm)
- Eliminator: Third place vs fourth place, (date tbc, 3pm)
- Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator (date tbc, 3pm)
- FINAL: Sunday 28 May, 3pm