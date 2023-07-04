England are 1-0 down in T20I series having lost the Test match against Australia

England Women suffered yet another loss at the hands of Australia and are now 1-0 down in the three-match T20 series which forms part of the Multi-format Ashes competition. An exhilarating night of cricket saw Sophia Dunkley put on 56 runs and Amy Jones score 40 to give England 153/7.

However, Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 61 meant Australia secured a four-wicket win with just one ball to spare as they now lead the competition with both the Test match in hand and the first T20 series.

Speaking after the loss, England’s captain Heather Knight said: “We are getting closer and I am really proud of how we performed. We showed a lot of fightback in the first innings, but it wasn’t quite enough. I thought the crowd was amazing, they got right behind us.

“We want to be aggressive but we also want to be smart. Our way in T20 cricket is, if we can, be as aggressive as we can. I think the fact we came out and put on a good show, we should be proud of that.”

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy, however, said: “We pride ourselves on finding a way to win and we did there. It was a great game of cricket. I am pleased to be on the right end of the result.”

When is the next T20 match?

England will host Australia in the second of three matches tomorrow, Wednesday 5 July 2023, with the fixture kicking off at 6pm BST.

Sophia Dunkley celebrates her 50 against Australia in first T20

Where is the match being played?

The Kia Oval will host the second match. The Oval is home to Surrey Cricket Club and has only ever hosted one international WT20 before. The fixture, which was between England and Australia, saw the home side win and took place in 2009.

Australia posted a score of 163/5 with Leah Poulton top-scoring with 39. Five out of the six English bowlers took a wicket with Laura Marsh securing the best figures with 1/12. England’s Claire Taylor top scored for the winning side, hitting 76 off 53 balls to take England to safety.

How to watch England’s T20I series

All of the Women’s Ashes content will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month. Sky Sports customers can live stream the Women’s Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Women’s Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Head-to-Head T20I record

The two sides have played 40 T20 matches against each other with England winning 18 and Australia winning 19. England last won a T20 match against Australia in July 2019 at Bristol with the home side securing victory by 17 runs.

Squad news

England squad: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt