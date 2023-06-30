Nathan Lyon limped off the pitch on second day of Lord’s Ashes Test match against England

Nathan Lyon was forced off the pitch during the second day of the Lord’s Ashes Test match. On Thursday 29 June, the Australian spinner pulled up awkwardly while fielding and was soon hobbling to the boundary with the help of medical staff.

It has now been confirmed that Lyon has suffered a “significant” calf strain and Australia’s media manager Cole Hitchcock said the off-spinner would require a “period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded.” It has also been said that any decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series won’t be made until the end of the Test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 35-year-old is on 496 Test wickets and could well have been on the way to 500 if he had been able to continue. His only wicket of the day saw him dismiss England’s opener Zak Crawley for 48 to give his side their first breakthrough

Australia’s first innings ended with them on 416 runs all out while England’s first innings saw them collapse for 325. Steve Smith scored his first century of the Ashes while Ben Duckett was England’s highest scorer, suffering a heart-breaking dismissal on 98.

What’s been said?

The Australian batter Steve Smith said of his teammate: “We’re going to miss him for this game and coul miss him for quite a while. It didn’t look good. It would be a big loss for us.

“He was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in (his 100th Test). Fingers crossed he is OK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the morning’s play today, (Friday 30 June), Smith said: “Nath’s not doing too well, so I think we’ll struggle to see him out there. Hopefully I don’t need to do a heap of bowling. Travis Head came out pretty well the other end, so we’ll see how we go.”

Ben Duckett said of his opponent, “if he isn’t OK it is a big miss for them. I wish him the best and hope it’s not too bad. You never want to see someone go down on the opposite side.

Who will replace Lyon?

Travis Head has been bowling in place of Lyon in this match but Todd Murphy is the only other full-time spinner in Australia’s squad. If there is an injury, Australia could call someone over but as Murphy has been hailed as the successor to Lyon’s off-spin throne it seems unlikely they will opt to bring in a fresh face out the blue.

Murphy debuted in a two-pronged spin attack when Australia toured India earlier this year. The 22-year-old ended the series with 14 wickets and an average of 25.21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His teammate Smith has said: “Todd has been bowling beautifully in nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity. I would be confident if he came in that we would do a terrific job for us.”

How to watch The Ashes

Fans can tune into Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket to watch all the action from Lord’s. The BBC also offer a highlights show at 7pm after each day’s play for those unable to catch the action live.