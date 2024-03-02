Darts latest: UK Open order of play, TV channel, Luke Littler, Luke Humphries & more
The UK Open is back and into its second day as darts take a break from the relentless Premier League schedule.
Billed as the “FA Cup of darts”, the unseeded event can throw up games where rank novices sometimes take on - and shock - the world’s best. A total prize pot of £600,000 - with the winner netting £110,000 - makes the tournament fruitful for those taking part.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pre-tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen was stunned 10-7 by Serbian-Austrian outsider Mensur Suljovic - ranked 56th in the world. Former world No.1 Gerwyn Price was also dealt an early exit by Martin Schindler.
As for teenage sensation Luke Littler, he avoided a scare to brush aside all-time great James Wade. Having originally led 8-2, he conceded five of the next six legs but rallied late on to ease out a 10-7 win.
The action is set to recommence later today - and NationalWorld has all the details you need to know.
Where is the UK Open?
The event is held annually at the Butlins Minehead resort in Somerset, England. Bolton Wanderers’ Reebok Stadium previously staged the competition between 2003 and 2013.
TV channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
ITV severed the UK rights for the tournament in 2014, with this year’s edition the 10th under the broadcaster. Coverage will be spread across ITV3 and ITV4, with online viewers able to stream via ITVX.
In the US and Canada, online streaming service DAZN is the home of darts. PDCTV also provide coverage for UK, Ireland and Western Europe viewers at a cost of £49.99 per year or £4.99 monthly. A day pass can be bought for £3.99.
Schedule
The action is set to take place from 12.45pm GMT. Here is a list of the fifth-round fixtures in full:
- Gary Anderson v Chris Dobey
- Luke Littler v Martin Schindler
- Damon Heta v Nathan Aspinall
- Benjamin Reus v Luke Humphries
- Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
- Rob Cross v Josh Rock
- Stephen Bunting v Kevin Doets
- Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding
- Ricky Evans v Mike De Decker
- Michael Smith v Luke Woodhouse
- Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic
- Vincent van der Voort v Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Graham Usher v Gian van Veen
- Martin Lukeman v Danny Noppert
- Keane Barry v Ryan Meikle
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Mervyn King
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.