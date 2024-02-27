Luke Littler will compete for glory at the UK Open 2024.

The UK Open, often referred to by fans as the ‘FA Cup of Darts’, returns to our screens next month as breakout sensation Luke Littler takes on some of the biggest names in the sport - and there is a lucrative cash prize up for grabs for the winner.

Over the years, the UK Open has been synonymous for its entertainment and it features stars from all levels of darts. Overall a total of 158 players compete in the multi-board event over eight-stages before the PDC’s Top 32 enter the fray in the fourth round.

Andrew Gilding is the current champion, having pipped Michael van Gerwen to the trophy in last year's thrilling final. While the likes of James Wade, Peter Wright and Phil Taylor have all tasted success in years gone by. The UK Open is expected to attract the attention of darts fanatics from around the world. With that in mind we have rounded up all of the key TV details from the event as well as information about the prize money.

When is the UK Open 2024?

The UK Open 2024 runs from Friday 1 March to Sunday 3 March. Afternoon sessions are scheduled to start from 11.45am GMT on the main stage while the evening sessions get going from 7pm GMT. The event is held at Butlin's, Mainhead and it can host approximately 7,500 fans in total.

How to watch the UK Open 2024

Main Stage matches across all three days of the UK Open will be broadcast live on ITV3 and ITV4 for UK viewers.

What is the UK Open prize money 2024?

Overall the winner of the UK Open will receive a cash prize of around £600,000 - which is the same as last year’s tournament. Players who progress beyond the first round will earn a sum of £1,000 and that gradually increases the further a player progresses through the competition.

Here is a summary of the cash prize at each stage:

Winner: £110,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-finalists: £30,000

Quarter-finalists: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Last 32: £5,000

Fourth round: £2,500

Third round: £1,500

Second round: £1,000

First round: n/a

Which ranked players will compete at the UK Open 2024

Four superstars of the sport will enter the UK Open at round four. Teenage sensation Luke Littler is one of the names to watch out for.