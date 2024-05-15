Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Zealand snooker champion Dene O’Kane has died aged 61

Snooker champion Dene O’Kane has died aged 61 after reportedly suffering a fall at his home in New Zealand. The sportsman died following the incident that took place at his home on Waiheke Island.

The snooker champion rose to popularity in the 1980s, when he made the sport's top 20 worldwide. He became a professional player in 1984 and won the New Zealand snooker championship at the age of 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Determined to pursue his ambition, he travelled to the UK and competed against well-known players such as Steve Davis and Jimmy White. Throughout his career, he won numerous titles, including 10 in New Zealand, two Australian Opens, and two Oceania Championships, rising to a career-high position of 18th worldwide.

New Zealand snooker champion Dene O’Kane has died aged 61

He also won three World Masters Championships in 2004, 2005, and 2008, which added to his impressive record. Throughout his professional career, he earned a respectable £415,000.

Speaking in 2022 to local outlet, Stuff, O'Kane said: "You go through a lot, internally. Mentally and emotionally. But you just have to overcome those feelings and thoughts. It's almost like there's a wall of pressure, and either you break through it and play well or you succumb to it."

World Snooker Tribute said it was ‘saddened’ by the news of his passing. It said on X: “WST are extremely saddened by the news of Dene O’Kane’s passing at the age of 61. New Zealand’s finest on the baize, he reached two World Championship quarter-finals in 1987 and 1992.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow snooker champ John Virgo also paid tribute to his friend, saying: “Just heard the sad news that New Zealand snooker champion Dene O’Kane has passed away. Lovely man and did a great job keeping snooker alive in his country, practiced with him a lot when he was in the UK. Good player and friend. RIP.”