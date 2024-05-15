Albany State University volleyball player Mariam Creighton, 21, shot and killed in nightclub
Albany State University Volleyball starlet Mariam Creighton has been shot and killed during an incident at an Atlanta nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning on May 12. Creighton, 21, and Nakyris Ridley, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Additionally, four other people were injured in the shooting. At the time of the incident, Creighton had been out celebrating the birthday of her niece, Taylor Holmes.
Holmes was among those injured in the shooting, but is now in a stable condition. Creighton, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was just a single semester away from graduating from Albany State University - she had been studying biology. Furthermore, she was also a prominent member of the Albany State University Golden Rams volleyball team.
The Atlanta Police Department (APD) issued an official statement following the shooting, where they said: “Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire.”
Following Creighton’s passing, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) which reads: “The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Ms. Mariam Creighton, a beloved daughter, friend, proud Golden Ram and cherished member of the SIAC. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Mari's family, friends, teammates and the Albany State community during this profoundly difficult time. Mari's lasting impact and enduring spirit will always be remembered.” The Elleven54 club, the nightclub where the shooting on Sunday took place, also issued a statement: “In these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment where everyone feels secure. Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered loss and injury.”