A college volleyball star in the USA has been shot and killed in a nightclub.

Albany State University Volleyball starlet Mariam Creighton has been shot and killed during an incident at an Atlanta nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning on May 12. Creighton, 21, and Nakyris Ridley, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Additionally, four other people were injured in the shooting. At the time of the incident, Creighton had been out celebrating the birthday of her niece, Taylor Holmes.

Holmes was among those injured in the shooting, but is now in a stable condition. Creighton, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was just a single semester away from graduating from Albany State University - she had been studying biology. Furthermore, she was also a prominent member of the Albany State University Golden Rams volleyball team.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) issued an official statement following the shooting, where they said: “Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire.”