Derek Chisora will begin his farewell to boxing this weekend as he steps into the ring against Otto Wallin in Manchester this weekend.

The 41-year-old veteran British heavyweight has set a goal of reaching 50 career fights before retirement, making this clash his penultimate bout.

Chisora, with a record of 35 wins and 13 losses, is fighting for the first time since his unanimous decision victory over Joe Joyce in July. His Swedish opponent, Wallin, has only suffered two career losses - to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua - and comes into this fight following a knockout win over Onoriode Ehwarieme.

Originally, Jarrell Miller was set to fight Chisora, but a contractual dispute led to Wallin stepping in as his replacement. This 10-round bout carries significant implications for the heavyweight division, as it is an IBF title eliminator, with current champion Daniel Dubois awaiting the winner.

Chisora said during his conference: " This is a big fight, for me and also the Viking - he's not a Viking anymore, he lives in New York."I'm buzzing for this fight, it's gonna be one exciting fight, I tell you that. Do not sit down, I'm gonna drown this guy."

Before I came to Manchester my wife said to enjoy yourself, and I've been trying to enjoy it, but at the same time it's very emotional, because I love the game, the ups and downs, the losing, the enjoyment, everything about it."It's difficult to leave boxing when you're told to leave it.

“But if it was up to me I'd do 100 (fights)."It's going to be a pleasure. All I'm saying is, it's worth the money spent on this fight. My friend there ain't gonna know what hit him."

"It's been working as great motivation for me," Wallin responded, when asked about those comments. "Any time training got tough for me, I remembered what he said, and I'm going to show him.

"I like Derek, he's a good talker. He can keep talking, I do my talking in the ring. I don't know how he feels, but I think he has a lot of pressure. I try to not put pressure on myself: I do my work in the gym and then I go out there and perform."

Asked about the media focus on this fight being Chisora's swansong, he was equally relaxed: "I don't care. I know I'm in Manchester, this (the UK) is his home. I'm just happy that I can show everyone I'm the better fighter."

When and Where is Chisora vs Wallin?

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

Start Time: Undercard fights begin at 6pm (UK time)

Main Event Ring Walks: Expected around 10pm (UK time)

The fight between Chisora vs Wallin will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms.