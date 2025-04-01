Kash Ali does battle with Joe Joyce | Queensbury Promotions

Dillian Whyte vs Joe Joyce was originally scheduled to be taking place this Saturday (April 5th 2025), however Whyte had to withdraw from the contest.

Joyce will now be facing Filip Hrgovic this weekend, and you can find more information regarding that fight here:

