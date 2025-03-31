Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield Wednesday fan has been filmed “letting off a pyro” on a “public train”.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fan has been slammed by users on Reddit as “embarrassing”. One user wrote: “Oh, Wednesday, can’t you go five minutes without embarrassing yourselves?”. Another said: “Never ceases to amaze me how stupid people are - only takes someone with a breathing issue on that carriage and you've potentially got a fatality. Football really does attract imbeciles”.

Other users ridiculed the fan for letting off the pyro on the public train after Sheffield Wednesday drew with Cardiff. The Championship game took place on Saturday 29 March in Cardiff with the match ending as 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “Imagine videoing the lad with the pyro he will be banned for life now“. Another user replied saying: “So he should be. Total moron“.

The incident comes after a teenager was charged with having a "weapon" earlier on this month at a Scottish Championship match after cops were forced to crackdown on pyro thugs. Police confirmed they charged more youths following the Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic clash.

The force revealed officers stationed at the Fire Derby in Kirkcaldy charged two youths aged 14 and 15 in connection with pyrotechnic offences. Two 13-year-old boys were also charged over having pyro around the powder-keg fixture at Starks Park. Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic officials warned fans could face bans should they be caught with pyro.