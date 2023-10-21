England and South Africa meet in the Rugby World Cup semi-final - here’s everything you need to know

England face South Africa on Saturday evening at the Stade de France in Paris with both teams vying for a place in the Rugby World Cup final. Steve Borthwick’s side will be out for revenge after the Springbok’s denied them World Cup glory in Japan.

South Africa will be feeling confident following a historic win against France in the World Cup quarter-final. The two nations went toe-to-toe throughout the match but it was heartbreak for the hosts as the Springboks advanced to the final four.

England remain unbeaten in the tournament after defeating Fiji 30-24. Owen Farrell ending the game strong with a drop goal and late penalty to see England through to their sixth Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know as England take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

How did England’s opponent fare in the last game?

An extraordinary night in Paris saw South Africa continue their hunt to retain the Rugby World Cup title. The first half was evenly balanced and saw six tries shared between the sides, with France leading the Springboks by three points heading into half time.

France failed to score a try in the second half while Eben Etzebeth struck a fourth for South Africa in the dying embers of the game. France’s Thomas Ramos reduced the deficit to just one point but Les Blues were unable to get over the line. The match finished 29-28 to South Africa.

Where is England vs South Africa?

England vs South Africa will kick-off on Saturday, October 21 at the Stade de France in Paris. The referee for the semi-final is New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe while experienced Frenchman Mathieu Raynal will assist as his official.

When is England vs South Africa?

England vs South Africa will kick-off at 8pm.

How can I watch England vs South Africa?

UK viewers can watch the Rugby World Cup match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7:15pm and kick-off commencing at 8pm.

How can I stream England vs South Africa?

Users can stream the match for free online via ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX. Viewers will need a TV license and ITV account to watch.

What is the England team news?

Steve Borthwick has made three changes to the England side that faced Fiji in the quarter-finals. Marcus Smith picked up a head injury and won’t feature against the Springboks, instead Freddie Steward will star as full-back. Ellis Genge is benched as Joe Marler replaces him as loose-head prop.