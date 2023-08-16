England are set to take on Australia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finals - but who will be officiating the game?

England’s Lionesses are set to take on Australia in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals with fans desperate to know who will be officiating the game. Sarina Wiegman’s side will hope they can reach Sunday’s final without any contraversial decisions from the referee standing in their way.

England and Australia have met on four occasions with England winning two, Australia winning one and the sides drawing once. But who is officiating the semi-final and what has she refereed before?

Who is the England vs Australia referee?

Advertisement

Advertisement

England vs Australia will be officiated by American referee Tori Penso. The 38 year old is usually seen refereeing Major League Soccer matches in the United States and became the first woman in 20 years to take charge of a US top-flight game.

She is one of the leading officials in the game and has sat on FIFA referee panel since 2021. Penso has previously refereed the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and the Concacaf W Championship.

The Florida-based referee has taken charge of four matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup including France’s last 16 tie against Morocco. She is known to let the game flow and has only dished out two yellow cards in the competition so far.

England vs Australia referee: Who is Tori Penso?

How to watch England vs Australia?

BBC One will have all of the coverage from England’s upcoming semi-final. Coverage of the fixture will start at 10am ahead of the 11am kick-off with fans also able to live stream the action on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website and app.