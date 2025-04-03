Everton manager David Moyes | Getty Images

Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend

Everton return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against Arsenal. They will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss away at Liverpool on Wednesday night. The Toffees weren’t able to find an equaliser against their rivals at Anfield and made the short trip home with nothing.

Beto hit the post in the first half and that was the best chance David Moyes’ side had. They are sat in 15th place in the table. The Merseyside outfit have eight fixtures left to play this season.

Everton injury latest ahead of Arsenal

Everton saw Iliman Ndiaye come off the bench against Liverpool which was a boost. He has been out of action for the last couple of months due to a knee injury. The forward is now back available which is good news, as are Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti, but Jesper Lindstrom has picked up a groin issue.

As for Dwight McNeil, he isn’t too far away from returning. Moyes said last week: "[Ndiaye and McNeil] are both doing great. Both of them are coming on great – Ili [Ndiaye] is a little bit further on than Dwight [McNeil], at the moment, but it's great that they're back in training."

Orel Mangala and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain sidelined for the Toffees. Regarding the latter, Moyes has recently shared this update regarding his condition: "We're waiting on Dom to come back [but] the rest are all getting much closer to fitness. I've not got a date [for a return] for Dom yet, but, look, he is back on the grass, so it's good signs that he's getting closer to it."

Arsenal injury update as they trail Liverpool in title race

Arsenal are 2nd in the league behind Liverpool. They have missed out on top spot over the past couple of years and it is set to be the same old story for them again in this campaign. The Gunners won 2-1 at home to Fulham last time out and welcomed Bukayo Saka back.

Mikel Arteta’s side are dealing with a defensive crisis at the moment. Gabriel and Jurrien Timber both went off against the Cottagers and their head coach said afterwards: “We don’t know how they are going to be. We will be assessing them tomorrow and understand better how we are with those two. If there are two players in this team who never want to come off, it’s those two probably ... [Timber] was already was struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn’t. That’s the downside. Jurrien was a knee [injury].”

However, a club statement from Arsenal on Thursday confirmed Gabriel would require surgery and that he is out for the season.

Riccardo Calafiori sustained an injury on international duty with Italy, whilst Ben White has also been suffering with a niggle to his knee and sat out against Fulham. Arteta has had this to say about White: “He had a little niggle two days ago. Yesterday we tried, he wasn’t feeling right, so we decided not to put him in the squad today. It was something on his knee.” Elsewhere, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu are more long-term absentees.

Doubts: McNeil, Timber

Out: Mangala, Calvert-Lewin, Lindstrom, Calafiori, Gabriel, White, Havertz, Jesus, Tomiyasu