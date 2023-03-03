For the curious.
F1 Fantasy League 2023: 52 best team names for upcoming Formula 1 season

F1 Fantasy League is back for the 2023 season

By Kurtis Leyland
8 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 5:17pm

F1 Fantasy League is back for the 2023 season and thousands of fans are once again assembling their dream team of drivers and constructors.

Whether you are playing competitively for money or just playing for fun in a mini-league, one of the most difficult challenges in F1 Fantasy is often coming up with the perfect team name.

A great F1 Fantasy team name typically requires a strong F1 reference and a clever pun. With that in mind we have compiled a list of some of the best team names for this year’s F1 Fantasy League.

What is F1 Fantasy League

F1 Fantasy League is a game which allows a group of friends to compete against each other and put their F1 knowledge to the test.

Players are tasked with assembling the best team possible consisting of five drivers and two constructors all within a budget of $100 million.

F1 Fantasy League best team names

Here are some of the best team names that have been used on F1 Fantasy League.

  1. Chuck Norris
  2. You Wanna Piastri Me?
  3. Oscar Nominee
  4. Alonsolar Power
  5. Fernando’s Piri Piri
  6. Hamilton Academical
  7. Lewis Lips Sink Ships
  8. Hulkenbergkamp
  9. Incredible Hulk
  10. Sergio Perez Hilton
  11. Bottaston Villa
  12. Valtteri Pratchett
  13. Checo’d Flag
  14. In the Nico Time
  15. Esteban Oconqueror
  16. Estebanned Team Name
  17. Albon Jovi
  18. Albonjour
  19. Warning Sainz
  20. Sainz, Sealed, Delivered
  21. Roberto Carlos Sainz
  22. K-Mag to the Future
  23. KEVIN!!!
  24. Would you like Vries with that?
  25. Tomorrow Never Vries
  26. National Gasly
  27. Disapierre
  28. Checkout clerc
  29. Leclerc and Present Danger
  30. Russell Crowe
  31. Stroll in the Park
  32. Verstappenwolf
  33. Max Power
  34. King George the Fast
  35. Sir Lancealot
  36. Guanyu-Self
  37. Zhou Zhou Train
  38. Sargeant Major
  39. Sargeant Slaughter
  40. Yu-Ki-Go!
  41. Coming Tsun
  42. Men at Merc
  43. Aston Martini, Shaken Not Stirred
  44. Steve McLaren
  45. Haas Ta La Vista
  46. Alfa Romeo and Juliet
  47. Red Bullship
  48. Alpinewood Studios
  49. Williams Shakespeares
  50. Ferrari F Filthy
  51. Alpha Male
  52. Lando’wn Under
