F1 Fantasy League is back for the 2023 season and thousands of fans are once again assembling their dream team of drivers and constructors.
Whether you are playing competitively for money or just playing for fun in a mini-league, one of the most difficult challenges in F1 Fantasy is often coming up with the perfect team name.
A great F1 Fantasy team name typically requires a strong F1 reference and a clever pun. With that in mind we have compiled a list of some of the best team names for this year’s F1 Fantasy League.
What is F1 Fantasy League
F1 Fantasy League is a game which allows a group of friends to compete against each other and put their F1 knowledge to the test.
Players are tasked with assembling the best team possible consisting of five drivers and two constructors all within a budget of $100 million.
F1 Fantasy League best team names
Here are some of the best team names that have been used on F1 Fantasy League.
- Chuck Norris
- You Wanna Piastri Me?
- Oscar Nominee
- Alonsolar Power
- Fernando’s Piri Piri
- Hamilton Academical
- Lewis Lips Sink Ships
- Hulkenbergkamp
- Incredible Hulk
- Sergio Perez Hilton
- Bottaston Villa
- Valtteri Pratchett
- Checo’d Flag
- In the Nico Time
- Esteban Oconqueror
- Estebanned Team Name
- Albon Jovi
- Albonjour
- Warning Sainz
- Sainz, Sealed, Delivered
- Roberto Carlos Sainz
- K-Mag to the Future
- KEVIN!!!
- Would you like Vries with that?
- Tomorrow Never Vries
- National Gasly
- Disapierre
- Checkout clerc
- Leclerc and Present Danger
- Russell Crowe
- Stroll in the Park
- Verstappenwolf
- Max Power
- King George the Fast
- Sir Lancealot
- Guanyu-Self
- Zhou Zhou Train
- Sargeant Major
- Sargeant Slaughter
- Yu-Ki-Go!
- Coming Tsun
- Men at Merc
- Aston Martini, Shaken Not Stirred
- Steve McLaren
- Haas Ta La Vista
- Alfa Romeo and Juliet
- Red Bullship
- Alpinewood Studios
- Williams Shakespeares
- Ferrari F Filthy
- Alpha Male
- Lando’wn Under