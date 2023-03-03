F1 Fantasy League is back for the 2023 season

F1 Fantasy League is back for the 2023 season and thousands of fans are once again assembling their dream team of drivers and constructors.

Whether you are playing competitively for money or just playing for fun in a mini-league, one of the most difficult challenges in F1 Fantasy is often coming up with the perfect team name.

A great F1 Fantasy team name typically requires a strong F1 reference and a clever pun. With that in mind we have compiled a list of some of the best team names for this year’s F1 Fantasy League.

What is F1 Fantasy League

F1 Fantasy League is a game which allows a group of friends to compete against each other and put their F1 knowledge to the test.

Players are tasked with assembling the best team possible consisting of five drivers and two constructors all within a budget of $100 million.

F1 Fantasy League best team names

Here are some of the best team names that have been used on F1 Fantasy League.