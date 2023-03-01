All the details you need to tune into Formula 1’s opening race of the season in Bahrain across TV and live stream.

The new Formula 1 season is just around the corner, and another superb campaign should lie ahead.

As many as 23 races await, and the new season kicks off in Bahrain this weekend, with likely contenders Red Bull, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Ferrari all looking to get off to a strong start. Red Bull head into this season with the constructors title, while Max Verstappen has a stranglehold over the drivers’ title currently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mercedes endured a bumpy season of last, heading into this term with something to prove, while Ferrari are under huge pressure after starting strong last season before self-distructing over the course of the campaign, as viewers of Netflix’ Drive to Survive would have witnessed.

Here we take you through everything you need to know about TV coverage of the F1 season.

When is Formula 1 Bahrain?

Formula ‘s season kicks off in Bahrain this weekend, with practice round starting on Friday. The main times you need to know are for qualifying and the main race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Qualifying starts at 3pm on Saturday, March 4.

The main race starts at 3pm on Sunday, March 5.

is Formula 1 Bahrain on TV in the UK?

It is indeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo.

Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

When does coverage of Bahrain begin?

Coverage of Bahrain will take place throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with practice rounds kicking off as early as Friday on Sky Sports F1.

Coverage of the all-important qualifying kicks off at 2.10pm on Sky Sports F1, while Main Event coverage begins at 3pm.

Live coverage of the race itself will begin at 1.30pm on Sunday across Sky Sports F1, and that will continue up to the start of the race at 3pm and through to the finish at 5pm. Sky Sports’ ‘Chequered Flag’ show will then follow immediately after with all the reaction to the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Sky Sports Main Event, coverage starts at 2pm, but it will wind down early at 4pm for the football. Viewers will need to switch to Sky Sports F1 to catch the rest.

F1 2023 kicks off in Bahrain

Where are Formula 1 highlights shown?

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels.

Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday, while highlights of the main race will be shown at 9pm on Sunday.

The coverage teams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky Sports will have David Croft on commentary, while Simon Lazenby will lead the presenting. Martin Brundle is Sky Sports’ analyst, with Ted Kravitz also playing a central role. Craig Slater is one of Sky Sports’ lead reporters, while coverage could also include Damon Hill, Anthony Davidson, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Danica Patrick, Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes and Naomi Schiff.