33 superb player and fan images from England’s 2023 World Cup win vs Denmark — gallery

The Lionesses earned their second win of the tournament thanks to a brilliant Lauren James goal.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

England continue their perfect run at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after picking up three points against Denmark. Thanks to a sensational goal from Chelsea’s Lauren James, the Lionesses edged their way to another 1-0 win.

With only China left to play in the group stages, Sarina Wiegman and her side will be feeling confident ahead of the knockouts. However, their latest victory was marred after Keira Walsh was forced off the pitch in the first half with a knee injury. The England and Barcelona stalwart was visibily in pain as she was stretchered off and fans are crossing their fingers that the injury isn’t as serious as it looked.

But despite the absence of Walsh, the Lionesses earned themselves another hard-fought win. We’ve put together some of the best player and fan images from England’s latest World Cup clash. You can also check out our player ratings right here.

1. Supporters of England are seen prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

2. A young supporter of England is seen prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

3. England fans show their support prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

4. A young supporter of England is seen prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

