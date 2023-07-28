England continue their perfect run at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after picking up three points against Denmark . Thanks to a sensational goal from Chelsea’s Lauren James , the Lionesses edged their way to another 1-0 win.

With only China left to play in the group stages, Sarina Wiegman and her side will be feeling confident ahead of the knockouts. However, their latest victory was marred after Keira Walsh was forced off the pitch in the first half with a knee injury. The England and Barcelona stalwart was visibily in pain as she was stretchered off and fans are crossing their fingers that the injury isn’t as serious as it looked.