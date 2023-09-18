Newcastle travel to AC Milan for their first Champions League match since 2003.

Newcastle United get their highly-anticipated Champions League campaign underway away to AC Milan on Tuesday evening.

The Toon Army are flying to a place where no Magpie has been for over 20 years and their last away game in the tournament also took place at the San Siro when they drew 2-2 with an Inter team featuring Fabio Cannavaro, former world record transfer holder Christian Vieri and future Newcastle striker Obafemi Martins.

Newcastle made a huge impact on the competition during their last Champions League campaign and the class of 2003 became the first team in history to progress from the group stage, despite losing their opening three games.

Eddie Howe’s side have started the season with mixed form with just two victories from their opening five games, but returned to winning ways with a crucial 1-0 win over Brentford. While AC Milan’s early season heroics were dented by a demoralising 5-1 defeat against city rivals Inter at the weekend.

The upcoming clash is the first fixture in the ‘group of death’ which also features French champions PSG and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

But when is Newcastle’s game against AC Milan and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is AC Milan vs Newcastle?

Newcastle United will travel to the San Siro to take on 19-time Italian champions AC Milan on Tuesday 19 September.

It is Newcastle’s first Champions League game since 2003 when the club were led into the competition by Bobby Robson.

How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle

TNT Sports 1 will provide comprehensive coverage of Newcastle’s clash with AC Milan.

Build up to the game begins at 5pm and the match will kick off at 5.45pm.

Fans can also stream the event on Discovery + which is available for fans to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Newcastle fans can also follow the other Group F match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund at 8pm on TNT Sports 3.

Team news

Newcastle United were boosted by the return of Sven Botman in defence as they kept their first clean sheet of the season in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to AC Milan with a number of injury concerns in midfield and both Joelinton and Joe Willock will miss the game with injury.

Newcastle’s marquee signing Sandro Tonali was withdrawn from the Italy game during the international break and it is not yet clear if he will be match fit for the return game against his boyhood club.

AC Milan are likely to be without central defender Pierre Kalulu and midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

But the hosts should be boosted by the return of central defender Fikayo Tomori, who missed the Milan derby through suspension.