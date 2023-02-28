An investigation has been launched into a rape accusation against Achraf Hakimi

A preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi has been opened this week, a judicial official has confirmed.

A woman reportedly told police this weekend that she had been raped by the Morocco international but didn’t want to file a complaint, but prosecutors have now launched an investigation due to the seriousness of the allegations made and the notoriety of Hakimi.

The Associated Press report that the official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened.

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, while Hakimi is yet to publicly respond to the allegations made against him.

The accusation came days before Hakimi took to the stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris as he was named in the FIFA Best World XI.

The Real Madrid academy product was key to Morocco’s surprise success at the 2022 World Cup, where he started all seven of their matches as they reached the semi-finals in Qatar.