Adrien Rabiot looks set to join Manchester United from Juventus this summer.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to The Guardian.

The Red Devils are thought to still be interested in long-term target Frenkie de Jong, however the Dutchman isn’t keen on a move to Old Trafford and the player’s future has been up in the air for months.

While they are open to fork out the £55 million cash required to sign De Jong, the midfielder would prefer to remain in Spain.

However, he has also been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea who have also held talks with Barcelona - though it seems unlikely that he will leave the Nou Camp at all.

As a result, United have turned their attention to Rabiot who appears to be a much cheaper alternative - though may not please the fans as much as the arrival of De Jong would have.

Who is Adrien Rabiot?

Adrien Rabiot began his career with Paris Saint-Germain, making his league debut at 17 years old.

The Frenchman was in and out of the starting line-up for PSG, though helped them to win five Ligue 1 titles during his seven year stint in the first team.

After falling down the pecking order in his final season in Paris, Rabiot joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

The 27-year-old is mostly a regular in Turin and has also added the Serie A title and a Coppa Italia to his trophy cabinet during his stay in Italy.

Rabiot has also made 28 appearances for France since earning his first cap in 2016 - though wasn’t part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

Despite his clear ability, Rabiot has come under a lot of criticism over his behaviour off the pitch and he has been accused of having a poor attitude which has led to conflicts with a number of his managers.

Given United’s previous history with strong characters in the dressing room, it seems unusual for them to approach a player like this once again.

How much will Manchester United pay for Adrien Rabiot?

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus to bring Rabiot to Manchester for an initial £15 million.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire next summer so the Italian giants are open to moving him on before he can leave for free.

It is thought that discussions over personal terms are at an early stage, while Rabiet will also have to get the green light over a move by his agent and mother, Veronique.

This deal leaves United spending significantly less than if they were to purchase De Jong - though they will have to hope it pays off.

Who else have Manchester United been linked with?

Manchester United have been desperate to bolster their midfield this summer and are now having to look at other targets instead of Frenkie de Jong.

One player they had recently been linked with was PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, who they had reportedly held talks with over a €40m move - however the Dutch club have since announced that he has signed a new contract until 2027.