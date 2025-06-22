Over the past few years, the Championship has grown in quality to reach a class of its own.

With so many ex-Premier League teams, which have received parachute payments for their relegation troubles, there is now a chasm between the second tier of English football and the leagues below it.

The upcoming 2025/26 season is likely to be no different - except for the newly-promoted sides looking to punch well above their weight. Having secured three consecutive promotions, Wrexham - backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are determined to upset the status quo.

Meanwhile, the trio of sides relegated from the Premier League, namely Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, will be keen to yo-yo back into the top flight. At the same time, the likes of Portsmouth and Swansea City will be hopeful of building upon last season, and challenging closer towards the top of the table.

On Thursday, June 26, the fixtures for the upcoming season will be officially announced, inevitably fuelling speculation about which teams have an easy run-in at the start of the season, and which clubs the league has in advertently screwed over with an early gauntlet of top teams.

We asked ChatGPT what the Championship table could look like at the end of the season, including which sides will be promoted and relegated. Here are the AI’s predictions:

1. Leicester City

A strong squad with Premier League experience.

2. Ipswich Town

Expected momentum despite Liam Delap’s departure

3. Southampton

A consistent team with an experienced core.

4. West Brom

Near playoffs last season, stable recruitment.

5. Sheffield United

Playoff regulars who will improve their squad over the summer.

6. Coventry City

A big push expected after Frank Lampard turned things around last season.

7. Norwich City

New manager bounce should help them through early fixtures.

8. Birmingham City

Promotion winners likely to be buoyed by summer spending.

9. Wrexham

Huge budget could attract Premier League veterans.

10. Queens Park Rangers

Early activity in the transfer market by making Karamoko Dembele’s loan permanent.

11. Stoke City

Expected to find form but remain in the mid-table.

12. Bristol City

Should consolidate after last season, expected to make a net profit in the transfer market.

13. Preston North End

Minimal movement in the transfer window could lead to stagnation.

14. Watford

Managerial instability seems likely to continue.

15. Middlesborough

Likely to plateau despite mid-table finish last season.

16. Hull City

New recruits are unlikely to push them far up the table.

17. Portsmouth

Should be clear of relegation but won’t challenge the top teams.

18. Sheffield Wednesday

Questionable squad depth - injuries could derail their season.

19. Millwall

A conservative transfer window suggests a survivalist approach.

20. Swansea City

Have made signings but likely to finish low down the table.

A relegation scrap seems almost certain.

Newly promoted side but a weak team on paper.

Forecast to struggle as teams around them improve.

Off-field instability means relegation seems likely.