Ajax 'eyeing' move for Manchester United ace, Red Devils defender lashes out at England critics
It has been a modestly successful transfer window for Manchester United so far. They have already brought Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to the club - who else are the Red Devils looking at?
A United midfielder could leave the club in the coming weeks, following reported interest from Ajax - meanwhile, former captain Harry Maguire has hit out at people who were critical of England’s performances at Euro 2024.
Ajax ‘eyeing’ move for Christian Eriksen
United midfielder Christian Eriksen could be on the move - according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Danish international is being targeted by Ajax in the Eredivisie.
The Dutch giants aren’t looking to sign him on a permanent basis - instead, they will target a loan deal for the set-piece specialist. With new majority owner Jim Ratcliffe looking to make his mark on the squad, Eriksen could be one of several players who leave the club this summer.
Harry Maguire fires back at critics of England at Euro 2024
United defender Harry Maguire missed out on Euro 2024 - nevertheless, he has been complimentary of England at the tournament. Recently, he has hit out at critics of England’s performances, questioning what ‘fans expected of this team’.
Speaking in an interview featured on BBC Sport, Maguire said: “Yes, performances might not have been amazing but it is tournament football. It is not as expansive. There are far less risks taken. You can’t afford to make mistakes or get caught going out in a full press.
“You saw throughout the tournament there were not many high-scoring wins. I just don’t know what the media or fans expected of this team. Was it to go and beat Serbia 4-0 in the first game and then beat Denmark 3-0? Did they think it was just going to be a walk in the park?”