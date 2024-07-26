Christian Eriksen is an Ajax target. | Getty Images

A Manchester United star could move to Ajax in the summer transfer window.

It has been a modestly successful transfer window for Manchester United so far. They have already brought Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to the club - who else are the Red Devils looking at?

A United midfielder could leave the club in the coming weeks, following reported interest from Ajax - meanwhile, former captain Harry Maguire has hit out at people who were critical of England’s performances at Euro 2024.

Ajax ‘eyeing’ move for Christian Eriksen

United midfielder Christian Eriksen could be on the move - according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Danish international is being targeted by Ajax in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch giants aren’t looking to sign him on a permanent basis - instead, they will target a loan deal for the set-piece specialist. With new majority owner Jim Ratcliffe looking to make his mark on the squad, Eriksen could be one of several players who leave the club this summer.

Harry Maguire fires back at critics of England at Euro 2024

United defender Harry Maguire missed out on Euro 2024 - nevertheless, he has been complimentary of England at the tournament. Recently, he has hit out at critics of England’s performances, questioning what ‘fans expected of this team’.

Speaking in an interview featured on BBC Sport, Maguire said: “Yes, performances might not have been amazing but it is tournament football. It is not as expansive. There are far less risks taken. You can’t afford to make mistakes or get caught going out in a full press.

