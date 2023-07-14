Al-Nassr have been banned from signing players due to outstanding debts stretching back to the summer of 2018

The Saudi football league has dominated the headlines during this summer’s transfer window, but one club that won’t be engaging in any further transfer activity for the foreseeable future is Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Al-Nassr.

The Saudi outfit narrowly missed out on the title last season and they were expected to be one of the biggest spenders in the transfer window after the early summer arrival of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

However, they have recently been placed under a transfer embargo by FIFA which prevents the club from registering any new players with immediate effect.

But why are Al-Nassr banned from signing any new footballers and how will it affect the Saudi team's chances of silverware?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why are Al-Nassr banned from registering new players?

Ahmed Musa left Leicester for Saudi Arabia in 2018. (Getty Images)

Al-Nassr are banned from registering new players due to “outstanding debts.”

These debts are reportedly related to the signing of Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa, who joined the club from Leicester in the summer of 2018.

A FIFA statement regarding the incident said: “The club Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts. The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.”

Al-Nassr are yet to respond to the statement issued by FIFA.

How much do Al-Nassr owe Leicester City?

Al-Nassr signed Ahmed Musa in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £15m.

The Nigerian spent just two seasons at the King Power Stadium before his departure scoring two goals in 21 appearances.

In a ruling made in October 2021, FIFA said Al-Nassr still had to pay a sum of £390,000 to Leicester for the signing of Musa.

Musa struggled to find his best form in Saudi Arabia and scored 14 goals in 62 appearances, before departing for Kano Pillars in Nigeria.