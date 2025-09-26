Amad Diallo will not be included in the Manchester United squad to face Brentford this weekend.

Amad has featured in all six of Man United’s games this season, starting five, playing both in the number 10 role and at right wing-back.

The 23-year-old has picked up one assist so far this season, in a 3-2 win against Burnley earlier in the season. But over the past 12 months in particular, he has won the hearts of Man United fans with his magical moments and tireless workrate.

Now, the Ivory Coast international has been left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad that will travel to Brentford this weekend.

But the Portuguese manager has done this with good reason, confirming the youngster has had a family bereavement and that football was “not important” at this time.

He said: “We are giving all the support to Amad - the next game is not important.”

The news follows recent criticism aimed at Amad on social media over his interaction with former team-mate Alejandro Garnacho, now at Chelsea.

After Man United’s win over Chelsea last weekend, Amad deleted all posts from his Instagram and X accounts.

Amorim dismissed the online scrutiny. “I say the same thing to my players – shut down social media. It’s like that nowadays. It’s a price you have to pay,” he said. “The important thing is the club and his friends are real life for Amad. We are here for him. We can win without Amad and we also want to win for him.”