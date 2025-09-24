Manchester United are expected to seriously engage with negotiations over Kobbie Mainoo’s future - which could see him join a rival club.

The midfielder has been frustrated with his situation at Old Trafford since the summer, with Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation seldom giving him the chance to make an impression.

Mainoo, 21, asked to leave the club on loan towards the end of the transfer window - a move which was also blocked by Amorim, leaving the England international unable to play, but not allowed to go elsewhere either.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, the Red Devils are going to step up talks in the coming weeks for Mainoo to potentially join Barcelona.

His catch 22 situation at Old Trafford put the Spanish giants on alert, with the Catalan club looking for cover after Gavi’s long-term injury.

Mainoo drew interest from Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli, and Roma in the summer, but Barcelona’s stature could make them hard to turn down if talks progress.

Man United’s record of losing young talent only to see them thrive elsewhere will be a concern. Barcelona’s loan move for Marcus Rashford has already paid dividends, with the forward rediscovering his form at the Nou Camp - a scenario that may tempt Mainoo to follow.