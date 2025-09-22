Phil Jones believes one of his former teammates could look to leave Manchester United in January if his lack of game time continues.

The 19-year-old was even linked with a loan move late in the summer transfer window after Amorim publicly suggested he would be competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting spot. That comment reportedly frustrated the club hierarchy, who called it “a stupid and unnecessary move.”

Man United spent more than £200m in the transfer window but failed to secure a central midfielder, despite strong links with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

The pressure has mounted on Amorim after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City and an early exit from the Carabao Cup, but a 2-1 win over Chelsea has seemingly put the club back on track.

But Mainoo is unlikely to get first-team football anytime soon, and Man United have done little to win over the England international after blocking his summer loan request.

Jones, who played alongside Mainoo at Old Trafford before his retirement last season, believes the teenager will likely force a move to get regular first-team football - especially with the World Cup taking place next summer.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, he said: “Kobbie is a player that I really admire. I loved watching him come into the team, and I remember his performance at Everton away, his first start. “He absolutely bossed the game. He was terrific that night. It was a mature performance, and he carried on that season.

“It just looks like at the minute he’s out of favour. The manager’s already come out and stated that he’s not going to be playing with Bruno. You’re not going to dislodge Bruno in the form that he’s in.

“He’s going to find it difficult for games. I think by Christmas and January time, if he’s not had the game time that he’ll like, then I’m sure he’ll be trying to force a loan move.”

Reports in Spain last week suggested United are exploring a swap deal with Real Madrid, offering Mainoo plus £50m in an attempt to land midfielder Federico Valverde.