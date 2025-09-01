Manchester United have finally reached a decision on Kobbie Mainoo’s future as the England international pines for a move away.

The England international has expressed his desire for a loan move for the 2025/26 season, feeling that his minutes are at risk under manager Ruben Amorim’s current first-team setup.

In the 3-4-3 midfield pivot, Mainoo’s position is nailed down by Bruno Fernandes, with Amorim needing a more defensive player alongside him - Casemiro typically filling that spot in the starting XI.

A handful of opportunities had presented themselves to Mainoo, with Brentford chief among them. Manchester United bosses had initially blocked the move.

Now, the 20-year-old’s fate at Old Trafford has been sealed.

Reporting on Sky Sports News, Danyal Khan said: “There has been so much speculation over Kobbie Mainoo’s future at the club.

“As I understand it, Mainoo will be staying at Man United today - no such chance of a move away on deadline day.

“Man United are pretty comfortable with their midfield options at present and Mainoo is very much part of their plans going forward.”

There are no further expected arrivals at Old Trafford after goalkeeper Senne Lammens arrives from Royal Antwerp in a rumoured £18.2m deal.