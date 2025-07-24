Tottenham Hotspur have approached Manchester United over a potential deal for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the latest report coming from the summer transfer rumour mill, as the England international’s talks over a new contract at Man United remain unresolved.

Man United have already brought in three new faces this summer - Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Diego Leon - but they still want to add a striker, a defensive midfielder, and a goalkeeper before the window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outgoings, however, are likely needed first. Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan, and the Spanish club has the option to make the move permanent next summer.

Man United are also trying to move on Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia to raise more funds.

Mainoo, however, is one player the club would likely prefer to keep. His current deal runs until 2027, but renewal talks have stalled.

According to TBR Football, Spurs have made what’s been described as a “shock enquiry” and reportedly believe they have a real shot at signing the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With manager Ruben Amorim pushing to bring in another midfielder, Mainoo’s minutes could take a hit - which would be a concern for the youngster with the World Cup on the horizon.

Chelsea have also shown interest in the past, and are apparently still monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, ex-Man United legend Gary Neville has urged the club to “build around” Mainroo, rather than binning him off.

He said: “Mainoo, no. That’s a step too far. If we can’t give him a job in midfield, what are we doing?

“He’s shown real talent. A top club should be building around him, not selling.”