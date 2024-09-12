Anel Ahmedhodzic: Ex-Premier League star disowns father after 'almost daily bullying'

Anel Ahmedhodzic has cut all contact with his father. | Getty Images

Sheffield United ace Anel Ahmedhodzic has opened up on the troubled relationship he has with his father.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has spoken candidly on the strained relationship that he has with his father in a recent interview - and revealed that he no longer wishes to communicate with him.

His father had recently berated the 25 year old in a public forum, making disparaging remarks about Ahmedhodzic’s wife and mother-in-law - he also claimed he ‘no longer’ considered him to be his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, Ahmedhodzic also noted that his father spread false rumours about him wanting to leave Sheffield United - he said this affected his ‘reputation’ in England. Perhaps most bizarrely, his father is also said to have purported that Ahmedhodzic’s wife ‘cast black magic’ on him.

Speaking with N1, Ahmedhodzic said: “The only thing anyone wants from their father as a son is support and pride. Unfortunately, I got very little of that. What I got most of the time was manipulation, lies, scams and almost daily bullying.

“This is the type of man who shows his 'power' over women, but has never had the guts to stand up to another man. So when he [his father] says that I don't care about my parents, it's a complete lie. That's not a man.

“He goes after people I care about every time there's a problem. He did horrible things to people I love but I don't want to talk about that here. There are so many reasons why I cut off contact with him. You will say 'but he is your father, life is short'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trust me, I've tried many times to fix things, to forget what he did and every time I fix things, we end up back at the beginning and he doesn't change at all, not even a little bit.

“There have been many occasions when he has publicly insulted me since I married my wife, which he only does to make me angry and get a reaction from me.”