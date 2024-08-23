Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have been left reeling after an iconic anthem has been changed - with many labelling it as “ruined”.

UEFA has unveiled a revamped version of the theme song for the Champions League, which kicks off next month with a brand new format. The old group stage has become a single 36-team league stage, with each club playing eight different teams - four at home, and four away.

The top eight will advance to the knockout stages, alongside eight other teams after ninth to 24th compete in a knockout play-off.

While the lyrics - which are a mix of English, French and German lines - have remained the same, UEFA has made musical changes to the theme. The anthem’s heavy drums seem to be a thing of the past, and a whimsical flute riff has been added into the track.

Although these changes don’t seem significant, fans are outraged by the fact it has been tampered with at all, and have made their feelings abundantly clear on social media.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ANTHEM LYRICS Ils sont les meilleurs Sie sind die Besten These are the champions Die Meister Die Besten Les grandes équipes The champions

Posting on X, @gamezze_14 said: “From what I understand, they've gone back to the symphonic version of the Champions League from the old days, and honestly, I think it's bad. It sounds like Disney music, that iconic, spectacular music has lost all its charisma in one fell swoop.”

@AwobajoS said: “This woke nonsense is ruining the game; somethings are just better off being left alone,” and @Rjdhd90 added: “Wokeness taking the fun out of everything. The Champions League song was a timeless classic.”

Real Madrid fan @FiltrosReal commented: “I can't handle this, I really can't... I want to be alone now.”