Eddie Howe is sweating on the fitness of Anthony Gordon who limped off in Monday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Gordon started the game at left wing for the Magpies, however pulled up after 13 minutes and sat down. Eddie Howe sent his substitutes to warm up immediately and was in heated discussion with assistant Jason Tindall, however the physio did not go on.

The 23-year-old continued but did not look fully fit, allowing Blues right-back Malo Gusto a clear run down the wing. That led to Chelsea's opening goal, as Gusto's cross was deflected into the path of Cole Palmer. His first time shot appeared to be tame, however Jackson cleverly deflected it past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Gordon continued to not track back, and Howe and Tindall gestured him to swap sides so he would be closer to the coaches' box. The Newcastle staff yelled instructions to the young winger, however he still appeared tentative and in the 33rd minute went down clutching his left knee after a strong challenge.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on March 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The physio went on this time and worryingly Gordon screamed out in pain as he went through some stretches. He was unable to continue and limped off gesturing to the side of his left knee to Howe. The pair had a long conversation, before Gordon headed down the tunnel. After the match, Howe said: "He's in pain, it's not looking too good."

The substitution appeared to spark Newcastle to life, with Jacob Murphy offering far more energy than Gordon. Just before half time, Howe's men equalised. The ball bounced around the midfield before Bruno Guimaraes finally showed a bit of quality the match was missing to slide in Alexander Isak, who slotted the ball into the far corner.

Chelsea hit back after in the second half with Cole Palmer smashing the ball into the bottom corner from outside the box. Newcastle pressed for an equaliser, but that just left space on the counter and Mykhailo Mudryk wrapped up the game late on. Murphy smashed the ball in from 25 yards to pull one back for Newcastle, but Chelsea held on to win 3-2.

Will Anthony Gordon play against Manchester City?

Newcastle United play Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter finals at 5.30pm on Saturday. The match is only six days away and Gordon appeared in some discomfort while the physio was performing stretches.

Howe has previously spoken about Gordon's excellent powers of recovery - and earlier in the season he played against Nottingham Forest after leaving the game in a moon boot the match before.

However, Howe sounded downbeat after the match. He said: "We are not sure what the diagnosis is with Anthony [Gordon]. He's got a knee problem."

The Newcastle manager said it was not caused by a particular incident but "it's a pain he's just felt come on". Howe explained: "He's in pain, it's not looking too good, but it's very early days so let's see."