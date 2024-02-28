Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FA Cup once again delivered with Leicester beating Premier League side Bournemouth to reach the quarter-finals while Newcastle were taken all the way to penalties following a last minute equaliser by Blackburn Rovers. Luton Town suffered a Erling Haaland hammering with the Norwegian single-handedly putting five goals past the Hatters defence with Mateo Kovacic delivering a final 72nd blow. However, the competition continues this evening with Chelsea taking on Leeds at Stamford Bridge while Nottingham Forest host Manchester United and Wolves face Brighton. With the Blues' current form, Leeds will believe they can produce FA Cup magic and take down Mauricio Pochettino's side while Erik ten Hag will look to secure a convincing win as his position at Old Trafford hangs in the balance.

As the six sides look to reach the final eight of the tournament, here is all the latest news from around the Premier League clubs with teams already eyeing up their moves ahead of June's transfer window...

Liverpool star 'top target' for Bundesliga giants

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson, 29, is the top target for German champions Bayern Munich as they plan how to replace Canada international Alphonso Davies, who looks set to join Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

Andy Robertson in action for Liverpool. He is being eyed by Bayern Munich

Bayern recognise that it would be a major challenge to prise Robertson away from Anfield but are determined to recruit a top class replacement so are setting their sights high. The Scottish captain has been a hugely popular figure in Liverpool and has been crucial to Klopp's successful at the club but Bayern believe he would give a similar energy and balance down the left-hand flank to the outgoing Davies.

Robertson still has two years left on his Anfield contract but with Klopp's imminent departure, many players may look to continue their futures elsewhere.

Man Utd eye ex-Real Madrid boss

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, 51, is top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's list to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss (Foot Mercato via Mail).

According to the reports, it is Ratcliffe's "dream" to make the French legend the new boss having recently purchased a 27.7 percent stake in the club and he has already been quick to make several changes. A new manager could now be the next change the Ineos owner makes following the recent at home defeat to Fulham.

The main issue for United is that Zidane has rebuffed attempts from other clubs since departing Real Madrid following his second managerial stint at the club three-years ago.

Madrid remain the only side Zidane has coached since leaving the pitch in 2006 and recently he revealed he could see himself managing in Italy, but the Red Devils have yet to be mentioned.

Newcastle and Spurs face transfer battle

Newcastle United and Tottenham are keen on 25-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, an Egypt international who has scored 10 goals in 18 Bundesliga games this season (Bild via Shields Gazette) A deal will not be easy for either Premier League club after the report suggested Eintracht will demand a fee in excess of £25m before they even consider allowing Marmoush to depart. Newcastle are believed to prioritising a move for a striker this summer after current forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both suffered lengthy spells out of action with injuries during the current season.