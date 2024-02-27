Kristoffer Olsson, who played for Arsenal's Academy team and currently plays for Danish club Midtjylland, collapsed at his home and has been put on a ventilator in hospital due to an "acute disease related to the brain". (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal footballer and Swedish internationalist Kristoffer Olsson has been put on a ventilator after collapsing at home due to a "acute disease relating to the brain".

Olsson, 28, currently plays for Danish side Midtjylland, with the club releasing a statement following speculation over his absence in the squad. The statement read: “Against the background of the increasing rumours and conjectures that are pending about the reason for Kristoffer Olsson's absence in the recent period, we feel compelled to go out with this announcement to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 28-year-old Swedish national team player lost consciousness at his home on Tuesday 20 February and was transferred to Aarhus University Hospital, where he is hospitalised and on a ventilator. Kristoffer Olsson is affected by an apparently acute disease related to the brain, which is not due to self-harm of any kind, nor is the cause due to external factors."

The club added that "a team of Denmark's leading medical experts" are working on Olsson's case to try to reach a solid diagnosis. The statement continued: "Since admission, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and parts of FC Midtjylland's staff, and is being treated by specialists in the field. FC Midtjylland urgently requests the public to show respect and understanding, so that Kristoffer, the family and the doctors get the necessary peace of mind to ensure Kristoffer's recovery and recovery as well as possible.

"Everyone at FC Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer's sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go out to Kristoffer and his family. FC Midtjylland has no further statements at present, but we will inform the public when significant new information arises.”

Arsenal sent their best wishes to the former Gunner, posting a message and image of Olsson in an Arsenal kit on X (formerly Twitter). The club said: "Get well soon, Kristoffer. We wish you a full and speedy recovery."

Advertisement

Advertisement