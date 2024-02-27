Arsenal and Newcastle United £52m target sends transfer message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many a pundit and football fan has demanded that Arsenal prioritise signing an out-and-out striker during the summer transfer market, and indeed in windows gone by.

The Gunners continue to prove that they have goals aplenty in their side and put four past Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night in a dazzling display under the lights in North London.

Arsenal feature in your Tuesday evening transfer round-up, along with the Magpies and other Premier League rivals.

Wolves star 'more likely' to choose Arsenal

Talented Wolves forward Pedro Neto is expected to choose Arsenal ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United this summer, should he seek a move away from Molineux. Wolves are likely to demand a club-record fee for the player, who is a key star in Gary O'Neil's side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs said: "I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point. We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position.

Pedro Neto is a star player at Wolves.

"But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves - because he is still well contracted - will be looking for a club-record sale. They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70 million."

Arsenal and Newcastle United £52m target speaks on future

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has spoken out over his future amid links with a move to the Premier League - Newcastle United and Arsenal are believed to be ready to trigger a release clause in his current contract.

The Japan international has shone in La Liga this season, scoring seven goals and grabbing three assists in 30 appearances. His form has attracted interest from clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window - although Real Madrid are believed to hold a 50% sell-on clause in any deal, according to NewcastleWorld.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all ready to trigger the £52m release clause in Kubo’s current deal.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cardena Sur recently, Kubo said: “When there is a renewal it means that both parties are happy, and that’s true in my case. I am very happy here and at the moment I think the club is also happy with me. I’m not looking at the long term, I’m happy here, I don’t want to lose focus, we have two games coming up that could change our lives. I have enough on my plate without thinking about other things.

