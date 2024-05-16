Here’s a look at Arsenal’s new home kit ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season and where you can buy it.

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit has been launched - and there is a major change to it that could become a major source of controversy moving forwards.

For decades, Arsenal’s home kit has adorned the famous Gunners badge on its left breast - now, however, it has been replaced with a cannon emblem, taken from the crest. Additionally, the classic trio of Adidas shoulder stripes have been edited. Last season, they were gold - in the upcoming season, they will be a deep navy blue. The away kit and the third and goalkeeper kits have yet to be released at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I buy the 2024/25 Arsenal home kit?

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you wish to buy Arsenal’s new home kit ahead of the 2024/25 season, you can do so on their website. A short sleeved kit will cost you £80, while the long sleeved variant is priced at £85. You can also buy ‘authentic’ kits for £110.

Following the release of the new kit, a statement on Arsenal’s official club website reads: “A celebration of our club’s core symbol, as we reveal our cannon-fronted home kit for the first time since 1989/90.

“The debut of our new home kit is accompanied by our film, exploring the passion that is invoked by the iconic Arsenal cannon. Starring our first-team stars, the launch film features our players in significant landmarks across Emirates Stadium – from the electric North Bank to the home changing room – and explores what the famous symbol means to both our players and supporters alike.