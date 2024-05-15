Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a surprise VAR announcement from the Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

Premier League football clubs are set to hold a vote on whether to scrap the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) from next season.

Ahead of next month’s annual general meeting, Wolverhampton Wanderers, a fierce critic of VAR in recent months, have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League, meaning the 20 member clubs will discuss abolishing the use of VAR ahead of next season, five years after it was introduced.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Premier League said: "The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month. Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders' meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR. However, the League fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans."

Despite a number of slight amendments to the VAR process, there have still been a range of high-profile decisions that have caused outrage among managers, players and supporters across the Premier League. However, stats revealed by the league earlier this season showed the number of correct decisions had increased from 82 to 96 percent and, speaking at the time, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes told Sky Sports VAR remained “a very effective tool in supporting match officials on the pitch”. The broadcaster also revealed the Premier League is against Wolves’ proposal to scrap VAR and match officials believe the removal of the process would “seriously impact its reputation as one of the elite leagues in world football”.