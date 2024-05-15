Golf icon Rory Mcllroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll after seven years of marriage.

The news comes in the run-up to the PGA Championship in Kentucky

Court records show that the former world number one submitted a ‘petition of dissolution of marriage’ in Palm Beach County in Florida on Monday, May 13.

The news of Mcllroy’s divorce comes in the week of the US PGA Championship in Kentucky, a tournament which the 35-year-old is expected to compete for as he enters the competition as second favourite.

Mcllroy married his wife Eric in 2017 and the pair share one child together, Poppy Kennedy Mcllroy, who was born in 2020.

At the time of their marriage they had been together for five years. They met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup and Mcllroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after misreading the tee time for the Sunday singles.

The Northern Irishman made it the course with just minutes to spare and ultimately beat Keegan Bradley as Europe pulled off the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ by recovering from a 10-6 deficit to win the historic trophy.

A spokesperson for the golfer stressed that Rory is keen to ensure this difficult time is ‘as respectful and amicable as possible’.

Mcllroy plans to address the media on Wednesday (15 May) in Valhalla ahead of the second men’s major of the year which begins on Thursday.