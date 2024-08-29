Arsenal are set to sign Joan Garcia. | Getty Images

Arsenal have put forth an offer for a player who can replace Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal’s business in the summer transfer window will soon come to a close, with transfer deadline day being less than 24 hours away. Can the Gunners push any late deals over the line before it is too late?

Arsenal have made an official offer for a goalkeeper who currently plays in La Liga - the player ‘wants’ to make the move. Meanwhile, the Gunners and Liverpool are set to miss out on an attacking player who was part of Atalanta’s Europa League winning team at the end of last season, as he is ‘off the market’.

Arsenal submit offer for Espanyol’s Joan Garcia

Arsenal are looking to find a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, after the former Sheffield United shot stopper agreed a deal to join Southampton - and the Gunners have Espanyol ‘keeper Joan Garcia in mind. They have put forth an official offer for the player, who reportedly ‘wants’ to make the jump to the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Arsenal submit €20m package bid for Joan García as new GK to replace Ramsdale. Agents Juanma López and Andy Bara bring the proposal to Espanyol worth €20m add-ons included. Espanyol ask for €30m clause. Joan García agreed terms with AFC and wants Arsenal.”

Arsenal and Liverpool miss out on Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has been a man in demand this summer - however, he will be staying put at Atalanta beyond the end of the transfer window, according to a report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera.

This will be a source of disappointment for Arsenal and Liverpool, both of whom had been linked with a move for the former Everton player. As such, if the Gunners want to bolster their options out wide, they will need to look elsewhere.