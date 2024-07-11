Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Georgia. | Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in a Napoli star.

One of the biggest games in the history of England football will take place on Sunday, July 14. The Three Lions will square off against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 - before then, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours from around Arsenal today.

The Gunners and Liverpool have submitted an ‘enquiry’ to Napoli regarding one of their star players - meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in a wonderkid who currently plays for Southampton in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Liverpool ‘enquire’ about Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli and Georgia ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a man in demand. Recently, both Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly submitted an ‘enquiry’ to Gli Azzurri regarding a potential move for his services, according to journalist Graeme Bailey on HITC.

Napoli will do everything in their power to keep the 23-year-old at the club, given his importance to their squad. Furthermore, Arsenal and Liverpool may also have to compete with PSG for his signature.

Last season, Kvaratskhelia scored 11 Serie A goals and notched up a total of eight assists as Napoli finished 10th in the league table after a disappointing campaign. He also represented Georgia at Euro 2024, scoring a single goal over the course of four games.

Arsenal ‘plotting’ to sign Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez from Southampton

Arsenal are ‘plotting’ to Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez from newly promoted Premier League outfit Southampton, according to a recent report from GIVEMSPORT. At the age of 16, Rodriguez is certainly one for the future - but he has been described as ‘extraordinary’.

The Gunners aren’t the only ones who have been linked with a move for the youngster - he is also thought to be in the sights of Portuguese giants Benfica. They are ‘keen’ to open talks with the Saints, but no official communication has taken place as of yet.