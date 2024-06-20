Arsenal 'hold talks' with La Liga ace and Liverpool target as Gunners given boost in pursuit of Man Utd target
Euro 2024 may have the public’s attention at this moment, but transfer business at Arsenal never stops - especially during a potentially pivotal summer transfer window. Let’s take a look at who Mikel Arteta’s men have been linked with today.
The Gunners have reportedly ‘held talks’ with representatives of one of their top targets as they look to complete a deal - meanwhile, they and Premier League rivals Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of a striker who plays in Serie A.
Arsenal ‘hold talks’ with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams
Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is regarded as one of the best young wingers in world football at the moment - and Arsenal have ‘held talks’ with the player’s agent regarding a possible transfer, according to HITC.
Despite this, Arsenal are far from the only club who have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old. Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Liverpool are all thought to be in the mix - additionally, his preferred destination is believed to be Barcelona. As things stand, however, the Gunners are the only club to have been opened official talks.
Arsenal and Manchester United receive boost in transfer pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee
Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been handed some good news on the transfer front. They have both been linked with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window - and one of their rivals in the race, Serie A giants AC Milan, have reportedly dropped out of contention to acquire his signature.
This is according to a recent report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport. It remains to be seen who Zirkzee will choose between United and Arsenal - however, the Gunners may have a slight advantage, as they will be able to offer the Dutchman Champions League football next season.
