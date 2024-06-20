Nabil Bentaleb: Former Tottenham star rushed to hospital as current club Lille issue statement
The 29-year-old midfielder fell ill on Tuesday, with his current team, French Ligue 1 club Lille, releasing a statement. The club said: “LOSC informs that Nabil Bentaleb suffered from illness on the evening of Tuesday June 18.
“The player was immediately taken into care and sent to Lille University Hospital for hospitalisation. LOSC accompanies Nabil as closely as possible during this ordeal and gives him all its support. The club also calls for greater respect for the private life of its player.”
Bentaleb is best know to English fans for his time at Spurs, with 46 appearance for the club. He spent four years at the North London club from 2013, before leaving in 2017 for Schalke 04 initially on loan and later as a full signing.
The Algerian footie star has also played for Newcastle United and Angers in recent years. He joined his hometown club Lille in 2026.
Bentaleb has also represented his country at a national level, making 52 appearances and scoring five goals in this time. He was named in the Algeria squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament, which was delayed and took place earlier this year.
The Algerian football team said in a statement: “The Algerian Football Federation wishes international player Nabil Bentaleb a speedy recovery after the health problem he suffered.”
