Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta confirmed five players ruled out Champions League clash with PSV
As the knockout stage begins in earnest tonight (March 4), the Gunners head to the Netherlands for the first leg of their last-16 tie with PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch giants beat Serie A side Juventus in the playoffs to earn their place after the group stage.
Arsenal secured automatic qualification from the groups after finishing in the top eight. Their opponents have a squad in pretty healthy condition, with just one player confirmed out as Esmir Bajraktarevic nurses a long-term injury.
But the same cannot be said for Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Spaniard having an injury list longer than his arm. In fact, five players are ruled out of the tie.
Arsenal will be without forwards Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, while defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out injured. Of these, Tomiyasu, Jesus and Havertz are all set to miss the remainder of the season.
Matinelli and Saka have also been sorely missed, and while they are at least mobile, manager Arteta says they won’t be back anytime soon. He said: “Bukayo and Gabi are progressing really well but are still a bit far from coming back.”
Neither of them were at Monday’s (March 3) training session
